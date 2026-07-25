Barcelona sweep the season's awards

Barcelona's futsal team have tightened their grip on Spanish futsal, sweeping up five individual awards from the players' association just days after being crowned champions. It's fresh proof of the Blaugrana's dominance at home.

The Futsal Players' Association (AJFS) put the awards to a vote among first-division players, and five of Barcelona's stars came out on top in their positions. Dídac Plana took best goalkeeper, Antonio Pérez best defender, Luciano Gauna best right winger, Matheus best left winger and Pito best pivot.

An overwhelming lead in the voting

Antonio saw off his Barcelona teammate João Victor and ElPozo Murcia's Gadeia in the vote, while Gauna edged out teammate Toré and Inter Movistar's Javi Mínguez. Matheus pulled in more votes than teammate Eric Martel and ElPozo Murcia's Marcel. Pito beat Dener of ElPozo Murcia and Daniel of Manzanares.

The clean sweep tells its own story. Barcelona topped the regular season before storming through the knockout rounds to lift the title.

Preparing for the new season

Attention now turns to the new campaign. Barcelona report back on 3 August for medical tests before heading to Encamp in Andorra for their traditional training camp, ready to defend their crown.