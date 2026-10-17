Spanish website "Defensa Central", widely seen as close to Real Madrid, has gone after the refereeing in Barcelona's clash with Real Betis. Their argument: disallowing Giovani Lo Celso's goal for an unintentional handball by Cucho Hernandez handed the Catalans another leg-up in the La Liga title race, denying the Andalusians a goal that would have made it 2-2 before the break.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea chalked off Lo Celso's effort after consulting VAR, the website noted, even though the handball behind the decision happened long before the Argentine struck the ball into the net. Betis players and coaching staff protested furiously.

According to "Defensa Central", Barcelona got extra help in the ninth-round fixture, which the site described as no exception to the controversy that follows La Liga around. The website also took aim at what it sees as a slide in the standard of Spanish football, arguing the decision robbed Betis of a route back into the game at a decisive moment.

Lo Celso's disallowed goal ignites anger at La Cartuja

The match crackled from the first whistle. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring for Barcelona in the ninth minute, before Valentin Gomez headed Betis level, pouncing after the Catalan defence failed to clear a corner properly.

Rodri Hernandez put Barcelona back in front on 40 minutes. Betis thought they had levelled again before the interval, Giovani Lo Celso unleashing a direct strike that beat goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

The celebrations didn't last. Video technology stepped in to review a handball by Cucho Hernandez in the build-up, and the referee wiped the goal off.

"Defensa Central" pointed out that the incident followed a heavy collision between Cucho Hernandez and Pedri. The handball was unintentional, the site argued, and the Barcelona player may well have fouled in the tussle beforehand.

Questions followed about the timing of the handball and how directly it was linked to the goal, given it happened long before Lo Celso pulled the trigger.

Pellegrini erupts in anger

Fury swept through the Real Betis ranks once the goal was scrubbed. Manuel Pellegrini protested hard at a decision that cost his side an equaliser at a pivotal moment, and the Chilean picked up a yellow card for his trouble.

Bernal sent off after altercation with Lamine Yamal

"Defensa Central" confirmed the drama rolled on after the break, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli striking in the 52nd minute to cut the deficit after Barcelona's third goal.

In the attack that preceded that goal, Fermin Lopez went to ground following a collision. Attention then switched to an altercation between Lamine Yamal and Facundo Bernal.

It started with a push from the Barcelona winger on the Uruguayan, who grabbed Yamal's head in response. Things boiled over fast. The referee stepped in and flashed a red card at Bernal.

Yamal stayed on. Bernal walked, another twist in a match already soaked in controversy, from Lo Celso's disallowed goal to the calls the referee made throughout.