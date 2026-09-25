Barcelona star refuses to underestimate Real Madrid: they cannot be considered "dead"

Pau Cubarsi has waded into one of football's biggest talking points of the moment: the Ballon d'Or.

The Barcelona defender made his comments to the programme Tu Diras on RAC 1 radio, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Cubarsi himself sits among the thirty nominees for the prestigious award. "I am not used to caring about these things, as I prefer collective titles," he said. "I focus on giving the maximum I have, and the rest will come later."

On Lamine Yamal, the young defender left no room for doubt: "I understand him campaigning in his own favour, as he is the most deserving of the Ballon d'Or, and we hope he wins it."

The omissions of Pedri and Raphinha from the shortlist also caught his eye, the Brazilian in particular.

Barcelona head into the international break at the summit of La Liga, six points clear of Real Madrid.

Cubarsi admitted he had not expected such a gap at this stage of the season. Still, he urged caution and refused to write off the reigning champions. "The league is very long. We cannot consider them dead," he said.

Andreas Christensen's injury cropped up too. Cubarsi voiced his particular disappointment at the absence of the Dane, who had just rediscovered his rhythm and reclaimed a key role in the side.

Might Barcelona need another centre-back? The Spain international conceded it could be an option.

"Perhaps we do indeed lack another centre-back," he said, before quickly talking up the strength in depth around him. "The squad is complete and we have many players who can make up for this absence."

He signed off with one ambition: "Winning the Champions League title would be a dream."