The Barcelona star sat out Barça's final training session before tomorrow's La Liga clash with Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Rodri looks raring to go for his Barcelona debut after joining the club this summer.

Gavi, meanwhile, missed today's session too, ruling him out of the squad for tomorrow's game.

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Speaking at a press conference today, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick confirmed Gavi is fine and much improved on how he felt after the previous match.

He said: "We must wait a week for him to return to the team."

Barça had confirmed in an official statement that Gavi suffered a bruise to his right knee against Elche. Medical tests showed the injury was nothing more than a bruise, and the club expect him back in group training soon, though they did not put a date on it.

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