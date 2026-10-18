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Galatasaray A.S. v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
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Barcelona star "limping": Flick awaits his situation ahead of the Paris clash

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
Real Sociedad
Barcelona
Liga F
H. Flick
J. Kounde
France
Spain
Germany

Fears over his absence from the Parc des Princes clash

Jules Kounde is a major doubt for Barcelona's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. The French defender returned from Saturday's 5-2 win over Real Betis limping, then headed straight to the club's medical centre for tests to establish the nature and severity of the problem.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that Kounde went to the medical centre without passing through the dressing room, a move designed to assess his physical condition and reveal whether he has picked up an injury. The Catalan club are anxiously waiting to learn whether he can feature in the eagerly awaited European tie.

Timing could hardly be worse. Barcelona face Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, with the Clasico against Real Madrid to follow next Sunday.

With the squad due to travel to Paris on Monday, those test results will decide whether the French defender is available.

Barcelona's journey back from Seville to Catalonia was thrown into chaos by the storm that hit the region. The weather stopped the plane taking off at the scheduled time, so the players spent the night in Seville and only returned on Sunday afternoon, forcing the coaching staff to rearrange the team's programme.

Next matches
PSG

PSG

Champions League

20 Oct 2026

BAR

BAR

Kounde is not the only worry. Barcelona are also awaiting the results of tests on Eric Garcia, who likewise could not complete the match against Betis.

Hansi Flick wants the medical situation of both defenders resolved before he settles on a line-up against Paris Saint-Germain. The tie matters too much, and there is barely any time to prepare.

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