Barcelona star completes move to the Premier League

One of Barcelona's biggest names has wrapped up his move to the Premier League ahead of the new season.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed it on his account on the network "X": "Ronald Araujo has signed his transfer contracts to join Liverpool.. Here we go."

Araujo travelled to Liverpool and completed his medical yesterday, Sunday. Everything is now in place for the English club to announce his signing.

Barcelona and Liverpool struck a final agreement over Araujo's loan last Friday. The move followed a message from German coach Hansi Flick last Tuesday, who told the player he would not count on him as a starter for the new season. If Araujo wanted regular football, Flick added, he would be better off finding a club that could guarantee him the minutes he needed.

The defender did not hesitate. He quickly signed up to Iraola's project at Liverpool, a side wrestling with a defensive crisis.