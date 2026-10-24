Barcelona star: anyone who cannot see Mbappé's quality is blind

Gavi has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappé ahead of the Clásico, hailing the Real Madrid forward as one of the best players in the world and warning of the danger he poses to Barcelona.

Speaking to "ESPN" before Sunday's clash at the Spotify Camp Nou in the tenth round of La Liga, the midfielder said: "Everyone knows that Mbappé is one of the best players in the world, and for me, he is a player I have always admired a great deal."

He added: "Honestly, I think everyone enjoys watching him when he plays, and from a footballing standpoint he is one of the best in the world."

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The Frenchman's threat was not lost on Gavi. "We have to be very careful with him, because he can put you in a difficult position with any attack, so we must watch him closely and stay alert to his movements throughout the match," he continued.

Pressed on Mbappé's lack of silverware despite his goal tally and his hopes in the Ballon d'Or race, the Spaniard replied: "Yes... Mbappé scores a lot of goals, but he has not been fortunate in winning titles. However, that does not change the fact that he is one of the best players in the world, and he proves it constantly, and whoever does not want to see that is blind, isn't that so?"

He went on: "Mbappé is an exceptional and extremely dangerous player, and I think winning titles also depends on the circumstances of the team and the players who play alongside you. Him not winning titles does not mean he has had a bad season, or that his season was of lower quality than those of other players. For me, he has had an exceptional season."

For all his admiration of the Madrid forward, Gavi backs his own team-mate for the game's top individual honour. "But as I said before, I hope Lamine Yamal wins the Ballon d'Or," he said.







