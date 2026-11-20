Barcelona remain determined to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, despite financial demands reaching 70 million euros, doubts over how well he would suit head coach Hansi Flick's style of play, and Chelsea's growing interest in securing the Italian defender's services.
Barcelona are planning fresh meetings to discuss a move for Bastoni, according to press reports. The Catalan club's interest hasn't faded, despite the obstacles standing in the way of a deal.
The Inter Milan defender has topped Barcelona's list of targets for several years. The Catalans stepped up their efforts to sign him during the last summer transfer window, only for the Italian club to flatly refuse.
Bastoni's contract with Inter Milan runs until June 2028. The two parties have been negotiating an extension, but the talks have yet to produce any agreement and are moving very slowly.
Reports in recent days suggested Barcelona's interest had cooled, with head coach Hansi Flick unconvinced that Bastoni could adapt to a style of play built on a four-man defensive line.
But Sky Sports correspondent Sacha Tavolieri and Matteo Moretto, speaking on Fabrizio Romano's Italian-language YouTube channel, have both confirmed that Barcelona still want the Italian defender and are planning fresh meetings to discuss the deal.
Inter Milan still want 70 million euros to part with Bastoni, even though his contract is about to enter its final year.
Sporting director Deco and Flick are expected to discuss the situation in the near future, before deciding whether to make a fresh attempt to sign the player next season.
Bastoni came closest to leaving San Siro last summer. He was going through a difficult spell at the time, following a series of setbacks and criticism, including a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup qualifying play-off.
The Italian defender has since recovered much of his sparkle, winning a Serie A and Coppa Italia double with Inter Milan and restoring part of his reputation with the national team.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm