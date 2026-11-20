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Barcelona remain determined to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, despite financial demands reaching 70 million euros, doubts over how well he would suit head coach Hansi Flick's style of play, and Chelsea's growing interest in securing the Italian defender's services.

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Barcelona are planning fresh meetings to discuss a move for Bastoni, according to press reports. The Catalan club's interest hasn't faded, despite the obstacles standing in the way of a deal.

The Inter Milan defender has topped Barcelona's list of targets for several years. The Catalans stepped up their efforts to sign him during the last summer transfer window, only for the Italian club to flatly refuse.

Bastoni's contract with Inter Milan runs until June 2028. The two parties have been negotiating an extension, but the talks have yet to produce any agreement and are moving very slowly.

Reports in recent days suggested Barcelona's interest had cooled, with head coach Hansi Flick unconvinced that Bastoni could adapt to a style of play built on a four-man defensive line.

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But Sky Sports correspondent Sacha Tavolieri and Matteo Moretto, speaking on Fabrizio Romano's Italian-language YouTube channel, have both confirmed that Barcelona still want the Italian defender and are planning fresh meetings to discuss the deal.

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Inter Milan still want 70 million euros to part with Bastoni, even though his contract is about to enter its final year.

Sporting director Deco and Flick are expected to discuss the situation in the near future, before deciding whether to make a fresh attempt to sign the player next season.

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Bastoni came closest to leaving San Siro last summer. He was going through a difficult spell at the time, following a series of setbacks and criticism, including a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup qualifying play-off.

The Italian defender has since recovered much of his sparkle, winning a Serie A and Coppa Italia double with Inter Milan and restoring part of his reputation with the national team.