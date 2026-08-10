Barcelona shock Paris with Ferran Torres price tag

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to enter decisive negotiations over the coming days regarding the transfer of Spanish forward Ferran Torres to the French capital, after the player expressed his desire to leave the Camp Nou and move to the French league.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", the talks could hit significant complications. Barcelona's valuation of the player is far apart from PSG's, and the French side want to exploit his approaching contract expiry on 30 June 2027 to secure a substantial reduction in the asking price.

Barcelona hold firm on 65 million euros

The Catalan club are demanding no less than 65 million euros to give up Torres's services. They aim to use the money to finance the signing of one or two forwards to fill the void the Spaniard's departure will leave.

Barcelona had not been willing to sell Ferran before bringing in a suitable replacement. His decision to leave changed all that, prompting the management to shift stance and enter serious negotiations.

Officials at the Camp Nou believe, according to "Sport", that the required valuation is in line with current market prices for forwards. Torres delivered an outstanding performance at the last World Cup, and that significantly revalued his market worth.

Paris banking on the end of the contract

Paris Saint-Germain, by contrast, have no intention of coming close to that sum. The player's contract expires after just one season, and they see that as a strong bargaining chip in the negotiations.

Even so, the Parisian club know they will have to make a serious offer to begin the talks without straining relations with Barcelona.

Ferran Torres's current market valuation stands at around 55 million euros. PSG could reach that figure through a formula combining a fixed amount and add-ons, the same sum Barcelona paid Manchester City when they signed him, meaning a full recovery of the investment.

The good relationship between Deco and Campos

One factor could prove decisive, according to the newspaper. The excellent relationship between Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, and Luis Campos, his counterpart at Paris Saint-Germain, could play a pivotal role in accelerating the negotiations and reaching an agreement within a few days.