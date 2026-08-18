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Barcelona, Rodri signing made official: the figures

Barcelona

Barcelona have secured the former Manchester City midfielder, newly crowned world champion with Spain.

Barcelona have completed the signing of Rodri after reaching an agreement with Manchester City to bring the newly crowned world champion back to Spain. The deal is worth €76.5 million and the midfielder has signed until 2030, with the Citizens set to replace him with Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille.


THE FIGURES - The agreement with Manchester City includes an initial €60 million, plus €11.5 million in bonuses that both clubs consider easily achievable. Another €5 million will depend on the midfielder's individual performances and the results Barcelona achieve during the season. If all the variables are triggered, City's total income will reach €76.5 million.


THE CONTRACT - Rodri's contract situation shaped the negotiations. The captain of world champion Spain was under contract at Manchester City until 30 June 2027 and had already opened the door to a return to the Spanish league. Barça offered him a four-year contract, until 30 June 2030.


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