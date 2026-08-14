Barcelona have moved to shut down reports linking them with Sporting Lisbon forward Luis Suarez, tipped as a fallback should their pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez collapse.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano had claimed the 28-year-old was on Barcelona's list of alternatives if the Alvarez deal failed to progress.

Sources at the Catalan club flatly denied that story to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" shortly afterwards. Barca's focus, they insist, remains firmly on the Argentine at Atletico.

Alvarez himself is still pushing to force through the switch to Camp Nou. Barcelona want him just as badly. He is the clear first choice for Hansi Flick and Deco.

The alternatives will have to be activated if the Alvarez chase stalls, because Barca cannot afford to wait forever. Luis Suarez, they insist, is not one of them.