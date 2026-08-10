Barcelona reject first PSG offer for Torres

Barcelona have rejected a 40 million euro bid from Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain for striker Torres, AFP learned on Monday from the Spanish champions.

"The negotiations between Barça and PSG are continuing," a source from the Catalan club was quoted as saying. Several Spanish media outlets report that Torres himself has already approved a move to Paris. "I have a contract with Barcelona, but in football you never know," said the 26-year-old during pre-season in the USA.

Which players have Barcelona already signed?

In mid-July, Torres fired Spain to their second title in extra time in the World Cup final against Argentina. He has been at Barcelona since a 55-million-euro move in 2021 and has scored 40 goals in 94 competitive matches over the past two seasons. Under coach Hansi Flick, Torres was regularly used as cover for Robert Lewandowski.

With the Polish striker joining Chicago Fire and Englishman Marcus Rashford returning to Manchester United after his loan spell, Barcelona are reshaping their attack. A move for Argentina star striker Julián Álvarez of Atlético Madrid has yet to materialise, but Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund and Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United have already arrived.