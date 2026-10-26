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FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Barcelona receive good news ahead of Alavés clash

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
J. Kounde
Spain
France

Jules Koundé stands a strong chance of being available for Barcelona's clash with Deportivo Alavés next Saturday, in the 11th round of the Spanish league.

According to the Sport newspaper, the signs look positive for Koundé, who missed the Clásico with a sprain in his left ankle.

He had come close to featuring in the Clásico, but Barça's technical staff decided against risking him.

That leaves Koundé's chances of facing Deportivo Alavés greater than most, provided his recovery keeps going the right way.

The French defender used his Instagram account to call for unity. "A difficult week," he wrote. "It's time to stay united, Barcelona fans, more than ever."

"There is no doubt that we will come out of this phase stronger," he added.

Marc Casadó's situation looks the most worrying. The midfielder had to come off in the first half of the Clásico through injury, with Alejandro Baldé replacing him in the 29th minute.

A club statement confirmed the injury and explained that he faces seven weeks on the sidelines.

Mounting injuries have narrowed Flick's options, and the German has not ruled out calling up players from the reserve team.

"We don't have many options in the defensive line, so we have to manage the situation," the coach said. "We may have to promote some players from the club's academy."


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