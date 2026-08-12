Barcelona race against time: will they seal the Rodri deal on schedule?

Barcelona had planned to wrap up the signing of Spain's Rodri, the Manchester City star, by next Friday. As the days pass, though, financial disputes between the two clubs are holding the agreement up.

According to "Marca", those disputes are not intractable, but they are dragging the process out longer than expected. Barcelona are doing everything they can to close negotiations with Manchester City inside 48 hours, though the men leading the talks have started to doubt whether they can pull it off.

The newspaper added that Barcelona are certain Rodri will wear the Blaugrana shirt in the 2026-2027 season. They have no doubt about it, and they are equally confident of getting the deal done this week.

Not a single official or director at Barcelona, however, will guarantee at this stage that the deal will be completed within 48 hours, which keeps the Spain international from joining City's training. His date of return is Friday.

Talks are under way and contacts between the two parties continue. Barcelona reached an agreement with Rodri a few days ago, but financial disputes, not intractable ones, are delaying the completion of the deal.

A few days ago, Barcelona made an initial offer of 50 million euros for the international midfielder, who has one year remaining on his contract with Manchester United. The English club rejected it and asked for around 70 million euros.

Now the two parties are trying to narrow the gap and find a compromise on some demands. The aim remains to complete the deal for a sum ranging between 60 and 65 million euros, including some add-ons.

Barcelona have not ruled out reaching an agreement within the next 48 hours. Yet the management of the Spanish club have begun to view the deadline as extremely tight.

Born in Madrid, the 30-year-old is aware of the details of the deal and will most likely have to travel to Manchester, the club he has played for since 2019.



