Barcelona pull out: Manchester United's gem puts one foot in Real Madrid

The transfer of JJ Gabriel to Real Madrid is closer than ever. The young Englishman has turned down Paris Saint-Germain's latest offer, insisting he wants to continue his career in Spain, a move that clears the path for the Royal Club to get the deal done.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Gabriel's future is now clearer, even if the player himself stays quiet about his next destination. He is waiting for United to officially confirm the end of his spell at the club, and for his Cypriot passport to come through, which will let him complete the paperwork to register as a player on the European continent.

Recent days have brought movements and meetings that have swept away any lingering doubts over which club will land the promising Englishman.

Until now, the latest developments around Gabriel's future had pointed to Paris Saint-Germain. English reports confirmed the French club had not given up on signing the young midfielder, improving their offer both on the pitch and off it in a final attempt to win over the player and those around him.

PSG went back to flaunting their financial muscle and ambitious sporting project, backed up by Luis Enrique's fearless way of handling young players, hoping to overcome Gabriel's initial reservations.

After several days of talks, the answer came back from Gabriel and his agent: nothing had changed. The player appreciated the Parisian offer, but he believes his development does not depend on leaving the Premier League for French football.

Gabriel did more than simply reject the latest PSG offer. He doubled down on his wish to play in Spain, where he reckons every condition is in place to show his quality and reach the elite of world football as quickly as possible.

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The path is paved

With PSG out of the running, barring a dramatic late twist, Gabriel will wear the white shirt in the near future.

The anticipated battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid for the Englishman also looks all but settled.

Barcelona sources confirmed contact with Ali Barat, the player's agent, to explore a deal, but those same sources later stressed the Catalan club remained well short of the race, as sporting director Deco made clear.

Gabriel's inner circle, who kept him company during his stay in Castelldefels over the past few days, were less clear-cut about Barcelona's position. The player was waiting to complete the necessary stages, study the offers on the table and secure the passport that would let him register as a citizen of the European Union.

What seems obvious is that Barcelona never pitched an offer to rival those from PSG and particularly Real Madrid. Theirs rested on the player's early desire to join the Catalan club.

Look at the outcome of the latest negotiations and the picture is sharper than ever. Bayern Munich dropped out early. Barcelona chose to stay clear of a huge financial auction. PSG failed to sell the player on their sporting project. That leaves Real Madrid as the only club ready to foot a bill of more than 10 million euros, in return for a three-year contract and a set of sporting demands.

Every sign points to the Santiago Bernabéu as Gabriel's next destination, even if the official announcement is still to come.