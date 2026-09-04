Barcelona have unveiled a special security protocol to control opposing fans during Wednesday's match against Feyenoord at the Spotify Camp Nou, the opening of their Champions League campaign. The measures form part of the club's response to fixtures classified as high-risk.

They applied the same steps last season against Eintracht Frankfurt and Newcastle. The plan calls for tighter monitoring of ticket sales, keeps away fans out of the stands designated for home supporters, registers every ticket in the name of its holder and blocks any transfer of ownership.

Only Barcelona members will be able to buy tickets during the sales period, with an explanatory message posted on the club's website.

Feyenoord shirts and emblems will only be permitted inside the away section and the substitute seats. Entry zone "L" is reserved exclusively for supporters of the Dutch side.

Everyone attending must present an official identity document alongside their ticket on entry or when security officials request it. No tickets will go on sale at the Spotify Camp Nou box office, and the club will limit sales handed to tour operators.

Barcelona will also beef up the number of security staff at the stadium entrances and in the stands. They will carry out searches and name checks on anyone wearing Feyenoord clothing or emblems, and will eject any person who breaches the instructions or causes trouble.

Coordination with Feyenoord, the local police in Barcelona and the Catalan police will aim to prevent Dutch fans gathering outside their designated areas and to clamp down on black-market resales.

Daily analysis of sales activity will follow, designed to detect any patterns that hint at fraud or attempts to dodge the fan segregation measures.

Under the new rules, registered members' tickets for this match cannot be transferred or have their name changed. The buyer must also explicitly agree not to sell or pass the ticket to Feyenoord supporters.

New tickets will be issued at face value on a one-time basis. They must be registered in the name of their holder 24 hours before kick-off, and once registered the name can no longer be changed.

The club confirmed that any purchase traced to fraudulent activity, or shown to have reached a party in breach of the regulations, will be referred to the disciplinary committee for appropriate action against those responsible.