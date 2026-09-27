Barcelona aren't done reinforcing their squad. The club has begun scouting new full-back options, targeting players whose contracts are winding down as Hansi Flick and the sporting department look to raise the level of competition in the position without splashing out on a huge fee.

Right now the Catalans have plenty of bodies on both flanks. Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde and Joao Cancelo cover the right, while Alejandro Balde and Xavi Espart operate on the left. Flick and the board haven't ruled out future changes, though, not least because keeping every one of those players featuring regularly is a near-impossible task.

Left-back remains the priority. Balde struggled at the start of the season, and Barcelona had already tried to bolster the area over the summer. They were linked with Alejandro Grimaldo, who joined Atletico Madrid, and Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso, though the cost of the Italian complicated any move.

One name now stands out: David Raum. The Leipzig captain and Germany international is running down his contract, which puts him firmly on Barcelona's radar, especially as Flick knows him well from his years in German football.

Raum offers international pedigree and a reliable level, making him a genuine candidate to provide serious competition on the left. Leipzig, for their part, are trying to hang on to him and want to open renewal talks.

Also on the list is Tyrick Mitchell. The Crystal Palace and former England full-back is heading towards free agency himself when his deal expires, another option for the Catalan club to weigh up.

Don't expect the management to act straight away. The club is simply studying these names ahead of the next window, mindful that players whose contracts are expiring can negotiate and pre-sign with rivals in January.

Barcelona also want clarity within their own ranks, particularly out wide, before making any January decisions. A glut in certain positions could tempt the club into listening to offers for some of its players.

Over the summer, Barcelona showed a willingness to consider bids for Kounde and Balde, but both insisted on staying and fighting for their places. That leaves any winter moves tied closely to game time, injuries and whatever Flick needs in the second half of the campaign.