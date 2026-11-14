Barcelona move quickly to secure their player

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona are keen to tie down the contract of the latest rising talent from the La Masia academy, after he cemented his place within the first-team setup.

Advertisement

The newspaper Sport, citing Radio Marca, reported that Brian Fariñas will renew his contract with the Catalan side after sporting director Deco held talks with the player's representatives over recent weeks.

Both parties have struck an initial agreement to extend the deal, which currently expires in 2028. Barring any last-minute twist, it should now run until 2031.

Barcelona's push to improve the player's terms dates back to late last August, when the sporting department decided to bring Fariñas into the first-team setup and hand him a number among the senior squad.

Talks got under way from that point, then gathered real pace in late October as he made his first official appearance under Hansi Flick.

Advertisement Advertisement

The club moved quickly to bring his contract into line with his new status. His emergence has been one of the bright spots of recent weeks, and his early outings have convinced the coaching staff.

Related Topics

That is why Barcelona feel the need to boost his financial terms and tighten his contractual protection. Until now, Fariñas carried a release clause worth just 15 million euros, an extremely low figure for a player beginning to earn a prominent role in the first team.

Agreement between the two sides is now well advanced, with only a few minor details left to settle.

Advertisement

On the table is a contract until 2031. A deal running one season shorter had been considered, but that option looks all but ruled out.

Both camps expect talks to pick up again once the international break ends, with the aim of wrapping things up.

Advertisement

They want to tie up the final details and announce the renewal, securing the future of one of the brightest young talents in the squad.

Fariñas's rise has been remarkably swift, despite a tough start to the season. The player, who hails from the city of Benicarló, did not play a single competitive minute for the first team until his debut against Alavés on 31 October.

Advertisement

Flick has backed him ever since. The German has leaned on him as a starter in Barcelona's last three matches, against Deportivo Alavés, then Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano, and finally Aston Villa in the Champions League.

His first start against Alavés at the Spotify Camp Nou marked the first major step of his career, one the club now wants to cement with a new contract.

Advertisement

Having joined Barcelona's academy from Villarreal, Fariñas won Flick's trust to become the 14th academy graduate the German coach has handed a first-team chance.