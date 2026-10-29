Barcelona could soon face an agonising decision over one of their brightest young talents, with Europe's biggest clubs circling and the Catalans' financial strain nudging them towards tempting offers.

According to the English website "CaughtOffside", Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a "serious offer" worth 80 million euros for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, while Chelsea are weighing up a huge bid of their own.

Barcelona have no desire to let the Spain international go. Their finances, though, may force a rethink if the right offer lands, especially when selling a prized asset could ease their ongoing crises.

Chelsea have previously tried to sign Fermin

Chelsea's interest is nothing new. The London club tabled a large bid in the summer of 2025, only for the player to reject the idea of leaving Barcelona.

At the time, Chelsea made clear they would return should his circumstances change, and that could hand them a fresh opening in the race.

PSG, by contrast, look more decisive. They are ready to go up to 80 million euros, according to information the website gathered from a source familiar with the agents' market.

Strong competition within Barcelona

Fermin's standing at the Camp Nou could prove decisive in shaping his future. He faces stiff competition for a regular starting spot under Hansi Flick.

Even with Barcelona determined to keep him, the player's own position on a move remains murky. He turned Chelsea down once already, keen to stay at the club where he made his name.

Arsenal and Manchester United have also sounded out his situation over recent months, the report added, but Chelsea and PSG look the most serious contenders right now.