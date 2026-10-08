Barcelona have warned UEFA that their upcoming Women's Champions League home tie against Arsenal may not go ahead under normal conditions.

The newspaper Sport, citing Radio Catalonia, report the problem is a general strike called for 11 November over the housing access crisis. That is the same day the match is scheduled, kicking off at 18:45 at the Spotify Camp Nou.

A fixture of this magnitude brings serious demands, and the Catalan club fear a clash with the strike could compromise how the game is played. Barcelona have already contacted UEFA to reschedule the meeting with Arsenal.

Their preference is to shift the European tie to Tuesday 10 November.

Any change would force the English side to adjust their own schedule, moving their Premier League fixture to the Saturday.

Make no mistake, the fourth round of the Women's Champions League league phase carries the whiff of revenge.

Arsenal beat Barça 1-0 in the 2024-2025 final, Stina Blackstenius settling it with the only goal and denying the Catalans a treble.

You have to go back to 2021 for Barcelona's last win over the English side, a crushing 4-0 rout.



