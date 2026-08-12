Barcelona make a new offer for Rodri: Manchester City state their position

Talk of a deal to take Manchester City star Rodri to Barcelona rumbles on this summer, with the two clubs still unable to reach an agreement.

Numerous reports suggest Rodri has edged closer to a move to Barcelona. His English club, though, are in no mood to let him go easily.

Rodri's contract with Manchester City runs until the summer of 2027. With no renewal agreed between the two parties, this window is City's last chance to bank a fee for him.

Barcelona, for their part, are looking to pounce on that final year and on Rodri's own desire to leave the Etihad to get the deal done.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona have made a fresh verbal offer to Manchester City for Rodri worth 60 million euros plus add-ons.

City, he added on his official page on "X", are holding out for 80 million euros to sanction a sale.

According to Romano, Barcelona remain confident of getting it over the line. The ideal solution may lie somewhere between the two offers, with the add-ons proving decisive.

Rodri, the captain of the Spain national team, was one of the standout figures in his country's triumph as 2026 World Cup winners. He also picked up the award for best player at the tournament.







