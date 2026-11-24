Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona have entered an institutional confrontation with Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, after formally objecting to the Union of European Clubs (UEC), which Tebas backs financially and whose moves on the continental stage he supports. The step reveals how far the disputes within Spanish football have spread, moving beyond domestic issues into a struggle over influence and the running of the game in Europe.

Advertisement

Barcelona registered their objection to the Tebas-led organisation at LaLiga's general assembly on Tuesday, according to renowned journalist Ben Jacobs. They also rejected the complaint it lodged with the European Commission against UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC). The stance reflects the Catalan board's opposition to any move to change the way clubs are institutionally represented on the continent.

This is about more than an objection to a new organisation. At stake is who gets to represent Europe's clubs, and how much sway the big clubs hold over decisions on competitions, revenue and the match calendar.

What is the Tebas-backed Union of European Clubs?

Founded in 2023, the Union of European Clubs (UEC) aims to give small and medium-sized clubs more say in how European football is run. It also champions a fairer distribution of revenue, rather than leaving influence and decision-making concentrated in the hands of the big clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

The organisation has 138 member clubs, according to the figures in the report, 13 of them Spanish, including Osasuna and Las Palmas. European Football Clubs (EFC), formerly the European Club Association (ECA), has more than 900.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Levante vs Racing Santander FanCode

Its vision centres on giving clubs outside Europe's elite a bigger role in decisions that affect the future of the game, particularly revenue distribution, access to continental competitions and the organisation of the match calendar.

Its moves caused a storm on 16 November, when it lodged a formal complaint with the European Commission against the agreement between UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC). That deal gives the EFC an exclusive role in representing European clubs before the continental governing body.

Advertisement

In the UEC's view, the agreement strengthens the big clubs' influence and limits the ability of the rest to take a genuine part in decision-making. It argues that the current governance arrangements harm competitive balance and raise questions over competition rules within the European Union.

Barcelona reject the complaint as the conflict spreads beyond Spain

Advertisement

Barcelona's stance stood out. Not only did they object to the new Union of European Clubs, they also rejected the complaint it filed against UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC).

That puts the Catalan club in direct confrontation with a project Tebas supports. The LaLiga president has made no secret of his backing for the legal action the organisation is leading in Brussels.

Advertisement

Tebas declared his support for the complaint on 17 November, calling it an important step and insisting that the agreement between UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC) raises problems in relation to European competition rules.

Barcelona and Tebas clearly see the future governance of European football differently. They also disagree over how far the mechanisms for representing clubs within continental institutions need to change.

Advertisement

LaLiga's financial support for the new organisation has added another layer to the dispute. It has drawn objections within Spanish football circles, especially as the UEC is locked in a legal battle with European Football Clubs (EFC), whose leadership includes a number of executives from the big clubs.

Spanish media reports put LaLiga's financial support at more than one million euros, while others have spoken of funding in the form of a loan. That has raised questions about the nature of the contribution, who approved it and how far it squares with the interests of LaLiga's member clubs.

Advertisement

Then Miguel Ángel Gil Marín quit. Atletico Madrid's chief executive announced at Tuesday's general assembly that he was resigning as vice-president of LaLiga and giving up his seat on its board.

His resignation came amid disagreements over LaLiga's backing for the new organisation. Gil Marín holds leadership positions at European Football Clubs (EFC) and UEFA, which raised concerns about a conflict of interest and the difficulty of juggling his various responsibilities.

Advertisement

All of this gives Barcelona's objection added weight. It's no longer just a difference of opinion between the club and the LaLiga president. It's part of a wider institutional crisis over the future of representation in European football and the limits of domestic leagues' involvement in shaping the continent's centres of power.

Fresh row reignites tension between Laporta and Tebas

Advertisement

Joan Laporta and Javier Tebas had spent recent months trying to build bridges. The pair exchanged positive messages last July, at the ceremony marking the start of Laporta's new term as club president.

Tebas admitted at the time that the two had had their differences in the past, but said he wanted to work together. Laporta insisted that Barcelona could be a partner in promoting LaLiga.

Advertisement

The UEC row has brought the divide back to the surface. Barcelona have chosen to formally object to a project Tebas backs, just as disagreements over the future governance of European football are escalating.

It opens a new chapter in the Catalan club's clash with the LaLiga president. And this battle goes beyond Barcelona's immediate interests, reaching the relationship between big and small clubs and the question of who gets to influence the decisions that will shape the future of European football.