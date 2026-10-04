Barcelona thrashed their old rivals Real Madrid 7-0 on Sunday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou in the Spanish women's league.

Claudia Pina was the undisputed star of the Clasico, scoring four goals.

In its review of the standout moments, Marca stressed that Barcelona's women, led by Pina, had claimed the biggest victory in the history of the fixture against Real.

The win widened the gap to five points. Barca climbed to 18 at the top, while Real Madrid stayed frozen on 13.

From the opening whistle, Barcelona pinned Real Madrid back in their own half. High pressing, allied to a flawless display of passing and build-up, let the Catalans sketch the outline of the perfect match with an early goal from Pina after just 227 seconds.

Pina collected the ball on the edge of the box and advanced inside, exploiting the white side's defensive passivity before rippling Frohms' net with her left foot.

Cristobal spared Real Madrid a certain second goal, blocking a close-range shot from Guijarro that the fans had already begun to celebrate.

Real Madrid's attempt to get back into the match never became anything more than that. Their most notable attacking threats vanished completely, chief among them Schroder and Caicedo, while Barcelona imposed control through possession and on the counter.

One of those counters brought the second goal. Pina pounced on the rebound from Bajor's first attempt and tucked it away to widen the gap.

Pina completed her hat-trick after a one-two with Guijarro, then beat Frohms with a powerful right-footed shot.

Barcelona kept rolling. Graham made it four, exchanging passes with Bajor, dribbling past Lakrar and finishing the move superbly.

Pina's fourth, and Barcelona's fifth, closed out the first half. She linked up with Bajor again, shook off Real Madrid's defenders with a clever touch and scored in style once more.

The second half began as the first had ended. Guijarro's long ball sent Graham through on goal, and the Norwegian controlled it before teeing up Bajor for the sixth of the evening.

Still hunting more, Barcelona got their seventh when Schertenleib unleashed a rocket off her right foot from outside the box to beat Frohms.



