Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou drew wide attention from the international press, which highlighted the tactical superiority of Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho and the decisive role played by French star Kylian Mbappe. The forward scored both goals in a result that reignited the race for the Spanish league title.

The win handed Real Madrid a huge boost in the title race. It was a second defeat inflicted on Barcelona within five days, narrowing the gap at the top of the table to three points and halting a Catalan run that had been chasing a tenth consecutive win at the start of the season.

Mourinho is back

Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport" reckoned the Clasico revived the idea of Mourinho returning to his best, noting his success in solving a tactical problem in midfield that had defeated previous Real Madrid coaches, including Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

The paper stressed that the win dragged the league title race back to the forefront, after Barcelona had earlier looked almost impregnable.

Barcelona collapse

"Tuttosport" zeroed in on Real Madrid's ability to win at their rival's stronghold, judging that Mbappe's brace brought Barcelona down and reignited the Liga race.

The Italian outlet also pointed out that the French striker raised his tally to 14 goals against the Catalan side, including 11 away from home.

Madrid's delight

French newspaper "L'Equipe" felt Mbappe had the final word, on the eve of the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, after leading Real Madrid to end Barcelona's winning run. The Catalans had hoped to extend their perfect start in the league.

RMC: a show of power

French network "RMC" described the win as a display of Real Madrid's strength under Mourinho, noting that Mbappe scored his 99th and 100th goals for the club.

Praise also went to Eduardo Camavinga, who helped tighten the royal side's grip on the match, while Lamine Yamal failed to leave an influential mark.

Mbappe surprises Barcelona

German newspaper "Bild" highlighted Real Madrid's ability to weather periods of Barcelona pressure, explaining that the royal side wasted a number of promising counter-attacks in the second half before regaining the initiative. The hosts had equalised from a short corner.

The paper added that a decisive pass from Jude Bellingham paved the way for Mbappe to score the winner, following a distinctive run from Camavinga, in a moment that embodied Real Madrid's knack for exploiting space.

Real Madrid settle the Clasico

German newspaper "Kicker" confirmed that Real Madrid came out on top thanks to Mbappe's brace, noting that the result dealt a blow to Barcelona, who suffered their first league defeat of the season.

Mourinho still retains his magic touch

The BBC highlighted Mourinho's celebration of Mbappe's decisive goal, when he slid on his knees in front of the fans. The scene, it reckoned, reflects the Portuguese coach's enduring ability to create exceptional moments against the traditional rival.

A brilliant performance from Mourinho

"The Athletic" described Real Madrid's performance as a surprise to everyone and praised Mourinho's plan to limit the threat of Barcelona's attack. Lamine Yamal, despite his status as one of the Catalan side's brightest hopes, did not provide the expected impact.

The win, it added, dispelled fears about Real Madrid's decline in the title race.

Mourinho and Mbappe shine

British newspaper "The Times" considered Mourinho and Mbappe the standout stars of the encounter. The Portuguese coach led his team to a precious win, and the French striker scored two goals that narrowed the gap in the table and handed Real Madrid a fresh chance to compete strongly for the title.

A tactical lesson at the Camp Nou

Portuguese newspaper "A Bola" praised Mourinho's boldness in picking an attacking line-up, playing Bernardo Silva alongside Arda Guler to make use of their creative abilities.

The coach, it explained, chose not to sit back and wait for counter-attacks. He sought instead to impose his personality on the match, confusing Barcelona's calculations and handing Real Madrid the advantage in several respects.

Mourinho proved his ability to manage big matches, the newspaper added, describing the hypothetical scene of his victory celebration as deserving to be carried by the fans on their shoulders through the main gate.

The golden Mbappe

Argentine newspaper "Ole" focused on Mbappe's brilliance, judging that Real Madrid imposed their word in the Clasico, while Lamine Yamal was Barcelona's biggest disappointment. It also praised Mourinho's experience and his ability to convince his players that winning at the opponent's stadium was possible.