Barcelona declare war early: an exceptional record threatens Atletico Madrid

Barcelona fans rarely have to wait long to celebrate. The Catalan side have turned early goals into a trademark this season, punishing opponents before the first whistle has barely faded, as though those opening minutes are their favourite hunting ground.

Tomorrow, Sunday, brings a heavyweight clash at the Metropolitano Riyadh Air Stadium, where Barcelona visit Atletico Madrid in the twelfth round of the Spanish league.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" has laid out a striking statistic that captures the ferocity of those openings: in 8 of the 15 matches they have played this season, across the Spanish league and the Champions League, Barcelona have scored before the tenth minute.

Turn up late to a Barcelona game and you risk missing the decisive moments. The team have become specialists at catching their opponents cold from the opening whistle.

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Gordon struck Barcelona's fastest goal of the campaign, finding the net in the second minute against Getafe. Raphinha was not far behind, scoring in the third minute against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Two more arrived in the fifth minute. Lamine Yamal netted against Valencia at the Mestalla, and Xavi Espart did the same against Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia.

The early burst did not stop there. Lamine Yamal kept his name on the list with a seventh-minute goal against Aston Villa in the Champions League last Tuesday.

Barcelona added two more in the eighth minute: Cancelo against Racing Santander, then Raphinha against Alaves.

As for the eighth goal, it carried Lamine Yamal's signature once again, this time in the tenth minute at La Cartuja during the ninth round of the Spanish league.

Those figures are not confined to the opening minutes either. Barcelona have made a habit of finding the net during the first half in most of their matches this season.

Only twice have their fans had to wait until the second half to see a goal. Both came against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

The irony is sharp: those two clashes were also Barcelona's only defeats of the season, a sign of the trouble they run into when they cannot impose their attacking rhythm early.

As Barcelona brace for a tough test against Atletico Madrid, the start will be one of the keys. The hosts will be in no mood to let their visitors catch them cold.