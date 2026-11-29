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Barcelona Atletic striker Hamza Abdelkarim was once again missing from his side's squad because of a muscular problem, leaving coach Juliano Belletti without him for the valuable 2-1 win over Terrassa.

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According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the 18-year-old Egyptian striker hasn't recovered from the discomfort that had already ruled him out of the derby against Espanyol B. Then came a fresh setback in training yesterday. That kept him out of the squad to face Terrassa and could sideline him for the coming matches.

Asked about the striker's absence, Belletti gave the latest update on Hamza Abdelkarim's physical condition, but he kept it brief and offered no further details.

"He has some pain and muscle fatigue, and he will join up with the first team," the Barcelona Atletic coach said, without explaining what kind of muscular problem Hamza is dealing with.

Barcelona have offered no explanation for the Egyptian's absence, nor any details of his condition.

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Belletti's words may have sounded reassuring, but sources close to the player are more pessimistic about his physical condition. They don't rule out him being out of action for several weeks.

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The coming weeks will reveal how his condition develops, and whether he can join first-team training under Hansi Flick and help the side in their remaining matches before the end of the year.

Hamza has 131 competitive minutes to his name this season: 12 with the first team, 74 with the reserves, where he scored in his only appearance, and another 45 with the Under-19 side.

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Born on 1 January 2008, Hamza Abdelkarim came through the youth ranks at Al Ahly and caught the eye with Egypt's Under-17 side at the 2025 World Cup in Qatar, scoring twice at the tournament.

He joined Barcelona on loan from Al Ahly at the start of 2026, and the Spanish club triggered the purchase option in June to make the move permanent.

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Promotion to Flick's first team wasn't long in coming. With it, Hamza became the first Egyptian player in the Blaugrana ranks.

Abdelkarim gives Flick something his squad otherwise lacks: a physically strong centre-forward who can play with his back to goal, wins his share in the air and knows how to finish moves.