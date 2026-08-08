Barcelona and Rodri: a second offer and a rush to seal the deal

Barcelona are looking to accelerate the completion of the arrival of Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder, who was close to moving to Real Madrid.

According to "Sport", Manchester City have already signalled their willingness to soften their financial demands to smooth Rodri's move to Barcelona.

Reports from England have begun to suggest in recent hours that the English club would sanction the player's departure if Barcelona made a financial effort and edged, one way or another, towards a figure of around 70 million euros.

Talks between Barcelona and Manchester City continue without pause, both sides pushing to improve their offers while they wait for a formula that satisfies everyone.

Barcelona's first official offer, worth 45 million euros plus 10 million in variables, had already been revealed to fall well short of Manchester City's initial demands. The Premier League champions had no intention of dropping below their 80 million euros valuation.

Everyone saw these differences coming before talks began. The first offer was always destined to fail. Barcelona, though, had warned that they would immediately table new alternatives to keep narrowing the gap and to avoid, at all costs, sliding into another drawn-out saga like the Álvarez affair.

Both clubs, in Manchester and Barcelona alike, have done little in recent hours beyond confirming that the talks are ongoing and heading in the right direction, and that there is no reason to abandon hopes of getting the deal done.

Positive intentions aside, both parties admit their positions remain far apart. Nobody dares put a date on a final agreement.

In the second round, Barcelona are believed to have tabled a notably higher offer, reaching 60 million euros, though the split between fixed fee and variables had yet to be settled.

Optimism still lingers at Barcelona. The club are confident this fresh increase in their offer will help chart a final route through the usual sticking points that surface in the closing stages of any negotiation.