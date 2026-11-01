According to transfer insider Matteo Moretto, the English record champions have identified FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez and Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios as potential winter transfer targets for midfield.
Both clubs value their players highly, so deals are likely to prove difficult. Lopez has been in outstanding form so far, scoring six goals and setting up another six in 13 competitive appearances for the Catalans. Barrios is also a regular at Atletico.
United spent more than €170 million on three central midfielders in the summer alone: almost €76 million on Carlos Baleba, €56 million on Andrey Santos and €41 million on Youri Tielemans.
But the Red Devils also want to strengthen at left-back, according to The Athletic . David Raum of RB Leipzig is among the names mentioned.
Those gaps in the squad reflect the club's wider struggles. Manchester United are in one of the biggest crises in their recent history and have made the worst start to a season in their history.
After nine matchdays, United have won just once and sit deep in the lower reaches of the table. FC Chelsea beat them 2-0 on Saturday. Calls for United to sack manager Michael Carrick had already emerged after the heavy 3-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth the previous weekend. The former United player received a two-year contract in May as Ruben Amorim's successor after a successful interim spell, but the club initially kept him in his post.
Several prominent names have recently emerged as possible successors, including Antonio Conte and Fabian Hürzeler, who currently manages Brighton & Hove Albion. Former national team coach Julian Nagelsmann, however, is reportedly no longer among the candidates.