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Magdy Obaid

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Baldé fires up Barcelona fans: Adeyemi is a rocket, and this is my role model

A. Balde
Barcelona
K. Adeyemi
LaLiga
Spain
Germany

Barça's full-back places Samuel Eto'o alongside Jordi Alba

Barcelona fans are still waiting for their first glimpse of the new-look side in pre-season, but young star Alejandro Balde has already given them reason for confidence. His verdict on the club's new signing? A genuine turning point.

The 22-year-old Spanish left-back is currently following a special individual training programme, away from the group, during the preparation period. He appeared as a guest on Barcelona's official YouTube channel for a frank question-and-answer session, and he wasted no time in expressing his admiration for new arrival Karim Adeyemi.

Balde spoke with striking confidence: "It hasn't been long since he joined us, but I've spoken with him a lot during this short period. I think we've built a good relationship, he seems a calm person, he'll help us a lot during the season, and I'm sure he will, he's very fast, I've known him for a while, and I've admired his speed."

Praise for his new team-mate was only the start. Balde also laid out his personal ambitions for the new season: "On an individual level, I want to keep developing and learning. I'm a young player and I have plenty of room to improve." 

He went on: "These are my main goals. As for the team, I want to continue on this path we're following, and even improve it, and if we win more titles, that would be far better."

Club Friendlies
Birmingham City crest
Birmingham City
BIR
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

The full-back turned to the atmosphere inside Barcelona's dressing room. He praised Brazil's Raphinha for the way he embraces the young players, then named his inner circle: "My closest friends in the dressing room are Casadó, Lamine, Héctor, Gavi, Ronald, and Araújo. I don't want to leave anyone out."

Asked about the finest match of his career, Balde didn't hesitate. He picked an unforgettable Clásico: "The Clásico with Xavi, when Kessié scored. We won in the last minute, and I managed to create the goal for Kessié." His best goal in a Barcelona shirt? The strike in the Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

A surprising choice rounded off his remarks. On his idol, Balde said: "My childhood idol was always Samuel Eto'o," before adding: "As for a left-back, my idol is Jordi Alba, whom I consider the best left-back in Barcelona's history."

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