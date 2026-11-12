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Loai Mohamed
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Backroom decisions that changed the picture: has Real Madrid banished the spectre of a third collapse?

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It seems that calm is gradually beginning to return to Real Madrid, after the team, the institution and the fans succeeded in warding off the spectre of a new crisis whose consequences would have been difficult to bear, especially after two seasons in which the club came away without any titles.

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Real Madrid are living through a different period. Eight consecutive victories across all competitions have handed them the best possible remedy to dispel the fears that surrounded the club in the recent past.

Results alone did not restore stability. A handful of administrative decisions also gave the institution greater calm and confidence in the future, among them last week's move by the club's management to bring Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal into its project, according to a report by the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

A little over a month ago, specifically after the derby defeat, the atmosphere was completely different. José Mourinho fronted up to an angry press conference, warning that a new, complicated season could be awaiting Real Madrid after two campaigns without trophies.

"If they leave us alone, and allow us calm and to compete on equal terms, we still have a lot ahead of us," Mourinho said at the time, a clear reference to his anger at the refereeing decisions in the match.

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The prospect of a fresh Real Madrid failure sat firmly on the table, even with part of the crisis pinned on the conflict with the Spanish league association and the refereeing system. Yet Mourinho's own decisions later did more than any referee to return the team to stability.

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Mourinho's decisions change the picture

The Portuguese coach began making sporting changes he had been slow to take. He stopped leaving Yan Diomande or Bernardo Silva stranded on the substitutes' bench for long periods, pushed Federico Valverde into the full-back position and deployed Arda Güler in more advanced roles.

These decisions reshaped the team and the results, arriving at a time when Real Madrid needed real change to climb out of their confusion.

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His task did not stop at the technical side. Over time he managed to contain a number of cracks inside the dressing room, crises that grew louder when results declined, some of them surfacing during the spells of Xabi Alonso and Arbeloa.

The famous clash between Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde was just one example of the tension running through the team.

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Vinícius Júnior's relationship with Xabi Alonso offered another sign of a fragile dressing room. Matters escalated during the Arbeloa period, especially once Real Madrid lost their chances of competing, with Kylian Mbappé among the players who publicly laid bare the scale of the division.

Mourinho escapes the edge of the abyss

Players were not the only problem. Injuries and the way the medical staff handled them stirred up noise inside the club, especially after Mbappé travelled to France to undergo medical examinations.

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Amid all this, Mourinho found himself at the edge of the abyss. He faced fans at the Santiago Bernabéu who were no longer prepared to accept more. The results and performances offered him nothing, the jeers kept coming, and then the Mbappé-to-France saga flared again after his injury on international duty. The coach was forced to address the crisis himself in a press conference.

Even the Vinícius file landed on Mourinho's desk, but the coach managed to calm the situation. The player received Real Madrid's backing, and at the same time the club signed Yan Diomande, who forced his way into the line-up and became a rival for the Brazilian's place, at least until his return from injury.

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Most important of all, the prevailing sense now is that the ball sits in Vinícius's court to sort out his situation, rather than the coach being responsible for fixing it for him. Whatever decision Mourinho eventually takes on the player, the key signal is that the issue looks unlikely to spark major fallout inside the dressing room or threaten the club's stability.

Calm in Real Madrid's offices

Calm settled over the management too, not just the team. The board has stepped back from some of the battles that generated constant noise around the club, even if it has not dropped every dispute.

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A non-aggression agreement ended the clash with UEFA, coinciding with the abandonment of the Super League project. Real Madrid's management then began procedures to rejoin the European Club Association chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, after the two parties had been in open confrontation, alongside the tense relationship with Aleksander Čeferin.

That restored a degree of normality to Real Madrid's relations with both institutions.

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Even the presidential elections called by Florentino Pérez during a controversial press conference have taken on a different meaning over time. Back then they added to the instability. Now, with the situation calmer, the club has sufficient time to form its new project, at least up to 2030.

Selling a percentage of the club's shares to foreign investors, between 5 and 10% of Real Madrid's value, remains one of the most prominent files on hold, pending whether Pérez puts the project forward or not. It would require an amendment to the club's statutes, but it does not appear on the agenda of the general assembly scheduled for 21 November. The issue stays shelved for now.

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By contrast, the general assembly is expected to approve Rafael Nadal joining as a member of Real Madrid's board of directors. The move gives the current project an added boost, reinforces the idea of its continuation and opens, albeit early, the door to speculation about a future option for succeeding the leadership.

It is still early to draw conclusions about Nadal's future within the club's management. Even so, recruiting one of the most prominent sporting figures in Spain sends a message of reassurance to the members, boosting Real Madrid's brand and preserving some of the club's most important symbols and identity.

Written byLoai Mohamed

Shift Managing Editor

I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.

I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.

Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.

I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.

Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.

My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.

If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.

Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:

A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?

Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?

The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way

Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon

You can follow me on my social media platforms via the following links:

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