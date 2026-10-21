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Al Ahli v Al Hazem: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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"Back to finish what he started": Al-Ahly regain their leading star before the Gulf clash

I. Toney
Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej
Al Ahli
Al Khaleej
Saudi Pro League
England
Saudi Arabia

A pleasant surprise for Al-Raqi's fans

Al-Ahli have their talisman back. The Saudi club have welcomed their top star's return from injury just in time for the eagerly awaited clash with Al-Khaleej in the Roshn League.

The Jeddah side host Al-Khaleej tomorrow, Thursday, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in the eleventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Roughly 24 hours before kick-off, Al-Ahli confirmed on their official "X" account that English striker Ivan Toney had returned to training, with the caption: "He is back to finish what he started".

Toney sat out Monday's 3-2 win over Al-Fayha in the tenth round, having picked up a pelvic injury before the game.

The forward has been the Jeddah club's standout performer this season. He has played 12 matches across all competitions and had a hand in 12 goals, scoring 11 and setting up one more.

At 30, he leads the Saudi Roshn League scoring charts this season with 11 goals, four clear of Al-Ittihad's Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri in second.

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