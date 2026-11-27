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Against OSC Lille, Lennart Karl was suddenly Bayern Munich's last remaining fully fit, established attacking player. Just when the 18-year-old was needed most, he produced perhaps his worst performance for the club.

At Bayern Munich, debates about Jamal Musiala now dominate the headlines. They concern his neurological dysfunction, his ability to perform and a possible pay cut, as well as why the discussion is taking place in public at all. Club patriarch Uli Hoeneß set the affair in motion almost three weeks ago with his headline-grabbing appearance on Bayerischer Rundfunk.

Exactly two weeks before the Musiala affair began, public comments from Hoeneß had sparked another big Bayern Munich story. That one concerned a young player developed by Bayern. Remember who?

Lennart Karl. In an interview with Welt am Sonntag in late October, Hoeneß called for more "humility" from Karl and more "pressure" on him, while announcing plans for a "serious conversation" with the player . Hoeneß, 74, apparently has some reservations about Karl, 18. A hugely talented footballer, Karl is also an extrovert from a generation entirely unfamiliar to Hoeneß. Favourite club? Real Madrid. Pink outfits, provocative goal celebrations, endless stepovers, a constant social media presence and frequent glamorous appearances with his influencer girlfriend Zoe Käppele.

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Lennart Karl answered Uli Hoeneß's criticism with two goals

Hoeneß's criticism prompted plenty of responses. Unlike Musiala now, Karl also faced criticism from Bayern's sporting leadership. Sporting director Max Eberl said the right winger was in a footballing "slump" and had made "one or two missteps". Karl's agent Michael Ballack defended his client and criticised Hoeneß for having "publicly made him a target". Ballack's comments on DAZN also sparked a separate debate about whether he should be allowed to act as both Karl's agent and a TV pundit .

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After injury problems in the spring, a missed World Cup and a poor start to the season, Karl's form had already begun to improve slightly before Hoeneß spoke. He then enjoyed his best spell of the season. Karl put Bayern ahead in an impressive 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid, then made a much-discussed talking-hand gesture in celebration . Was it aimed at Hoeneß? A few days later, Karl also scored against FSV Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

Hoeneß played down the matter during the very BR appearance in which he turned his attention to Musiala instead. "I played a part in 50 per cent" of Karl's recent goals, Hoeneß said with satisfaction at the time. In other words, one of the two.

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Lennart Karl disappointed against Cologne and Lille

Karl's upturn proved short-lived. First came an international break that must have been deeply disappointing for him. Germany coach Jürgen Klopp gave Karl just eight minutes in total across the wins over Serbia and the Netherlands , while debutant Brajan Gruda impressed on the right wing.

Back at Bayern, Karl disappointed in Friday's 1-1 draw with 1. FC Köln. His two attacking partners, Harry Kane and Michael Olise, were injured in the same match. With Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari also out, and Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz only just returning from injury, Karl was suddenly the last remaining fully fit, established attacking player.

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Bayern's hopes against OSC Lille therefore rested largely on him. Instead of leading a makeshift attack alongside Konrad Laimer, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Nathaniel Brown, Karl produced perhaps his worst performance yet for Bayern's first team in the 2-1 defeat . He made no impact going forward and defended far too half-heartedly against Nathan Ngoy, who provided the assist for Lille's temporary equaliser.

Karl is back in a "slump", then. Given Bayern's injury situation, his dip in form is hurting them particularly badly right now, but it is unlikely to have any real consequences for him. With few alternatives available, Karl will get plenty of chances to play in the coming weeks. He will probably start again against Hamburger SV on Saturday.