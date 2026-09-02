Babadi finds a way out after reaching a dead end at PSV

Isaac Babadi is leaving PSV, the Eindhoven club announced on their website on Wednesday. The 21-year-old midfielder will play for Sparta Rotterdam on loan until the end of the season, with the club also securing an option to buy.

"PSV wish Babadi every success at Sparta," reads a short press release. The young midfielder is under contract at PSV until after the end of the 2027/28 season.

Playing time was hard to come by for the 21-year-old at the Philips Stadion, so PSV allowed him to leave. On Tuesday, Voetbal International had already reported that both Fortuna Sittard and Sparta were interested in signing him, with the latter now becoming the player's new destination.

"In Isaac, we have brought in a versatile player for Sparta. Isaac can operate both in midfield and on the flanks, although he has played most of his matches as a number ten," technical director Gerard Nijkamp said on Sparta's website in response to Babadi's arrival.

"With his through balls, dribbles and vision, Isaac adds quality and creativity to Sparta's squad. We are pleased to be able to welcome Isaac on loan, with an option to buy, and are looking forward to working intensively together this season," Nijkamp said as he welcomed Babadi for this season.

Babadi has played 35 official matches for the club's first team so far. He scored three goals and provided one assist.

Right now, though, he barely features in Peter Bosz's plans. His last match for PSV's first team came in May last year.

That is also linked to the fact Babadi was loaned out to Royal Antwerp FC last season. He made 21 official appearances for that club.