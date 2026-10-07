Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1083763990.jpgANP
Bart DHanis
Translated by

AZ get their man and tie Kees Smit down for four years

K. Smit
AZ Alkmaar

AZ and Kees Smit have agreed a contract extension, Voetbal International report. The Heiloo-born midfielder is now tied to the AFAS Stadion until mid-2030.

Smit is one of Europe's most sought-after talents. Clubs from England, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid all have him on their list.

A move for the playmaker did not materialise last summer. Smit stayed at AZ and has now decided to extend his deal, which had been due to run until mid-2028, by two years.

Having joined AZ's academy at the age of nine, Smit has now made 84 appearances for the first team.

Across those games, the 20-year-old midfielder has scored seven goals and provided 14 assists. Last season he won the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup with the club.

Last season also brought Smit's Netherlands debut. In a friendly against Norway (a 2-1 win), then head coach Ronald Koeman named him in the starting XI.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google