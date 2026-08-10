AZ firmly reject opening bid for Troy Parrott

AZ have firmly rejected an opening bid from West Ham United for Troy Parrott, Voetbal International reports. The Alkmaar side want thirty million euros, Algemeen Dagblad reported last weekend.

Relegated West Ham fell well short of that valuation. They offered around €18 million to €20 million.

There is a strong chance that gap will be closed in the coming days. Parrott is West Ham's top priority.

West Ham are not the only club in the race, though. According to VI, RB Leipzig called last week to ask about Parrott's availability.

Parrott has already agreed personal terms with the Hammers. The striker is now waiting for the clubs to settle on a transfer fee.

Long ago, Parrott made it clear to the AZ hierarchy that he wants to leave, but he has also stressed that he will continue to give everything. "Because the coach (Leeroy Echteld, ed.) and I have a very good relationship with each other, I also want to be of value in my final period. We recently sat down together and had a good conversation," the striker recently told De Telegraaf.

Speaking again, Parrott said: "The coach said that he had chosen the players who have to do it for him this season," with the striker seeing Mexx Meerdink's current starting place as entirely logical. "I think it is important to help the lads as much as possible. This club have done so incredibly much for me. I said to the coach: 'as long as I'm here, I'll be there for you and the boys'."