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AZ failed to build on their spectacular 4-2 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League. PEC held the Alkmaar side in Zwolle. Sydney van Hooijdonk put the hosts ahead, but Jordy Clasie scored the only goal of the second half to make it 1-1. AZ missed the chance to move above third-placed FC Twente. Alex Pastoor's PEC are 12th.

PEC goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar made several early saves to deny Valdemar Byskov and Mateo Chávez. He also kept out a powerful effort from Dave Kwakman.

PEC kept AZ at bay and looked to break when they could. Van Hooijdonk dribbled into the box but shot into the side-netting.

A few minutes before half-time, PEC took a surprise lead. Damian van der Haar lofted a ball towards Van Hooijdonk, who waited unmarked at the far post and calmly headed into the near corner: 1-0.

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It was the poacher's third goal of the season. Just after the break, Younes Namli looked set to double PEC's lead. The Dane met a loose ball with his instep but fired wide.

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AZ coach Leeroy Echteld brought on Clasie, then Calvin Stengs, in an attempt to turn the game. Stengs struck a powerful shot that Ryan Thomas headed narrowly over the bar.

With ten minutes remaining, Ayoub Oufkir got past his marker and crossed to the far post, where Sherel Floranus cleared. The defender sent the ball straight to Clasie, who drove it into the near corner to make it 1-1.

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Deep into stoppage time, PEC had a huge chance to snatch an unlikely winner. Jari De Busser reacted sharply, came off his line and saved Jan Burger's effort: 1-1.

AZ's unexpected dropped points leave them five points behind leaders PSV. PEC are in excellent form and have not lost any of their last six Eredivisie matches.