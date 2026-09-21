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Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Away from the refereeing controversy: Atletico Madrid celebrates its record

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

What is it?

Atletico Madrid set a new attendance record at their "Riyadh Air Metropolitano" stadium during the derby against Real Madrid in the Spanish league.

A crowd of 70,514 packed the stands to roar the team on, the Madrid club confirmed in a statement on its official website. Atletico settled the contest with a 2-1 win.

That figure came within touching distance of the stadium's full 70,813-seat capacity, just 299 fans short of a sell-out.

The record fell on a night of celebration for Atletico's supporters. Their side beat rivals Real Madrid to leapfrog them in the Spanish league table after seven rounds.

Atletico praised the backing they received during the match, saying at the end of their statement: "With this new achievement, our fans have once again proven that they are one of a kind. Thank you, Atletico fans, for your continuous support and backing."

LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
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