Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have wrapped up a new attacking signing, edging out their counterparts Al-Diriyah, amid the sadness felt by the club's fans over the departure of German coach Matthias Jaissle.

Press reports had confirmed that Jaissle tendered his resignation from coaching Al-Ahli the day before yesterday, Thursday, in order to take charge of Newcastle United next season, succeeding their former coach Eddie Howe.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" reported today, Saturday, that Al-Ahli have wrapped up the signing of Saudi player Abdullah Radif, the former Al-Hilal striker, as their latest addition in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Radif will join on a free transfer after the expiry of his Al-Hilal contract, penning a deal that runs over the next four years and ends in 2030.

The 23-year-old had earlier agreed to move to Al-Ahli. Then Al-Diriyah, newly promoted to the Roshn League, intervened out of nowhere and came close to snatching the deal.

Al-Ahli saw off that intervention to secure Radif's services, with the official announcement due in the coming hours once the administrative work is complete and his signature is on the paperwork.

Back on 7 July, Al-Hilal had confirmed Radif's definitive departure, five years after his promotion to the first team, a spell in which they loaned him out to Al-Taawoun, Al-Shabab, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Feiha.

Radif had in fact agreed to join Al-Ittihad on a three-season contract worth 27 million riyals, at a rate of 9 million per season, before Al-Ittihad pulled out over a lack of the financial liquidity needed to get the deal done.

He is expected to be Al-Ahli's third striker, competing with Brazilian Ricardo Matias, behind Englishman Ivan Toney and Saudi Firas Al-Buraikan.

That makes the 23-year-old Al-Ahli's sixth signing of the current summer window, following Gambian Aboubakar Sidi Kinte, Portuguese Francisco Trincao, Armenian Eduard Spertsyan and Saudis Meshaal Al-Mutairi and Nayef Masoud.

His last spell came with Al-Feiha during the second half of last season. He featured in just 8 matches, scoring no goals and providing two assists.