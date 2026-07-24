Jürgen Klopp has cleared the final hurdle before taking charge of the German national team, with his appointment now rubber-stamped by the relevant bodies within the German Football Association.

The council of the DFB's general assembly unanimously ratified Klopp as the national team's new coach during a digital meeting on Thursday, according to Sky Sport Germany.

Officials also approved Per Mertesacker as the association's executive director. He replaces Andreas Rettig, who leaves his post at the end of this year.

These decisions mark the final official step. Major administrative and technical appointments within the DFB can only be confirmed once the relevant bodies have given their approval.

Klopp will be formally unveiled at a press conference later on Friday, becoming the thirteenth coach in the history of the German national team.

His coaching staff has also been signed off. It features Peter Krawietz and Pep Lijnders, alongside former Borussia Dortmund player Sven Bender, all of whom take on assistant roles.

Klopp succeeds Julian Nagelsmann, who saw his time with the German national team end after an early exit from the 2026 World Cup and resigned once the Mannschaft's run in the tournament was over.