Al-Hilal have continued offloading foreign players at the start of the new season, freeing up space to strike new deals during the current summer transfer window.

Saudi journalist Hamad Al-Suwailhi said Al-Hilal have agreed a mutual termination with young French goalkeeper Mathieu Patouillet, allowing him to leave the club for free.

Speaking to the "Dawrina Ghair" programme on the "Al-Saudiya" channel, Al-Suwailhi explained that Patouillet's exit hands Al-Hilal the chance to sign a new foreign player in the youth (born-after) category in his place.

According to the Saudi journalist, "the Boss" want to seize the opportunity by bringing in a defender in the youth category, particularly if Turkish defender Yusuf Akcicek departs.

Strangely, both Patouillet and Akcicek joined the Saudi club in the youth category during the last summer transfer window. A single season later, the decision was taken to move them on.

That comes despite Akcicek featuring for Al-Hilal in numerous matches, whether as a starter or a substitute. Patouillet, by contrast, failed to convince Italian coach Simone Inzaghi of his abilities.

Al-Hilal are meanwhile pushing to complete several foreign signings, particularly at winger and striker, with the departures of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez and Brazilian winger Malcom already confirmed.