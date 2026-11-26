Share Follow GOAL on Google

Deportivo La Coruña striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was involved in a car accident on Thursday morning while driving to the club's training base at the Abegondo sports city. The Gabon international escaped without injury after his car collided with another vehicle on the AP-9 motorway.

Advertisement

Aubameyang carried on to the training ground in his own car, then joined his team-mates and trained as normal. Only the vehicles were damaged, and nobody involved was hurt, according to Marca.

The crash happened at 9:23am at kilometre 16 of the AP-9 motorway in the Piadela area, near the junction with the A6. The sports car the player was travelling in collided with another vehicle, damaging both.

His schedule survived intact. He completed the journey to the Abegondo sports city and joined group training on time, with no need to train apart from his team-mates or take any rest. Deportivo La Coruña's coaching staff took some reassurance from that.

Speaking after he arrived at training, the Gabonese striker played down the incident and stressed that the safety of everyone involved mattered most. He said: "It was just a little scare. These things happen in life. The most important thing is that the other person involved in the accident is fine, and so am I."

Advertisement Advertisement

The crash comes only days after an ankle problem. Aubameyang felt discomfort in training last week and underwent medical tests, but improved enough to travel with the squad and play against Alavés in Vitoria.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Levante vs Racing Santander FanCode

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano FanCode

Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao FanCode

Elche vs Atletico Madrid FanCode

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves FanCode

Valencia vs Osasuna FanCode

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona FanCode

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal FanCode

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla FanCode

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid FanCode



















He'd only returned at the start of November after a spell out with a knee injury. His minutes built up gradually before he played a bigger part in recent matches, and the coaching staff are keeping a close eye on his fitness to avoid a fresh setback.

Deportivo need him. The side lean heavily on his experience and attacking quality, and he started the season in fine form, scoring five goals in his first five official appearances before the knee injury disrupted his run.

Advertisement

Deportivo host Barcelona at Riazor next Sunday , a match with special significance for Aubameyang. He previously wore the Catalan club's shirt and hopes to help his current side earn a positive result against the LaLiga leaders.