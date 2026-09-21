Cristian Romero, the Atletico Madrid defender, gave his verdict on his side's 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the standout clash of the seventh round of the Spanish League.

Romero wrote on his Instagram account: "Pride, effort, and a very big heart for this team.. Madrid is red and white."

He added in the same post: "Atletico Madrid forward always."

The Argentine also urged fans to look past the refereeing controversy that shadowed the derby, saying: "Don't let anyone try to divert attention, the three points were completely deserved."

Romero sat at the centre of that controversy himself. His heavy challenge on Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham in the first half sparked furious debate.

Referee's response? A mere yellow card in the 38th minute.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho insisted Romero deserved to be sent off for the strong challenge on Bellingham's knee. He also felt Kang-in Lee should have walked for his challenge on Fede Valverde's ankle.

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