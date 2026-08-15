Atlético Madrid stunned by reports of Álvarez "incitement"

Atlético Madrid are baffled by reports in the Argentine media, chiefly on the ESPN network, claiming the club itself pushed Argentine striker Julián Álvarez into announcing his wish to leave and chase his dream of a move to Barcelona.

Álvarez had earlier said: "The best for everyone is to complete a transfer, I want to fulfil my dream," a clear nod to his desire to change destination in the current window.

Sources inside Atlético Madrid told "Mundo Deportivo" the club was not behind those words, and that what happened does not square with how the management handles crises involving players.

Atlético: we did not contact Álvarez after the end of the season

The club's account is straightforward. Álvarez left the squad once the season ended to join the Argentina national team for the World Cup, and Atlético's management have had no direct contact with him since.

Sources explained that the only exchange between the two parties came within the usual framework, through the fitness coach who monitors players' condition during international duty. That is routine and has nothing to do with the player's future or his wish to leave.

Management insisted it had opened no talks with Álvarez after the season finished. That is exactly why the story of the club inciting the player to declare his stance has left the corridors of Atlético so bewildered.

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The club was expecting a move from the player

Even without direct contact, Atlético Madrid knew a statement from Álvarez might be coming. The club's officials had already seen a report published earlier by "Mundo Deportivo".

That report flagged the possibility of the Argentine striker making a move or going public on his future on 23 June, information later circulated and confirmed by other outlets.

The move itself, then, came as no great shock. What did take the club aback were the later reports tying the player's position to Atlético's own management.

Barcelona's offer was not accepted

Roots of the crisis stretch back weeks, to when Barcelona submitted an official offer for Álvarez that Atlético Madrid rejected on the spot.

The offer, according to the report, reached 100 million euros to be paid in six instalments. The Madrid club's management showed no interest and never studied it seriously.

Atlético cling to privacy

Atlético Madrid's management, according to "Mundo Deportivo", say they have long tried to keep such matters out of the media, especially where players' futures and internal disputes are concerned.

Privacy, the club believes, is the best route out of any crisis with its players, away from tit-for-tat statements and leaks.