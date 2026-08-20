Atlético Madrid have changed their stance on the future of Argentine striker Julián Álvarez, opening the door to his departure during the current summer transfer window. But the Spanish club remain firm in one condition: no move to Barcelona.

According to the "Atletico Play" account, and confirmed by Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Atlético have decided to open negotiations over Álvarez's sale after the striker made his desire to leave clear both inside and outside the club.

The Rojiblancos' management have attached one demand, though. His next destination must be Arsenal, who remain interested in signing him, and not Barcelona.

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Álvarez, however, has no interest in Arsenal. He wants the Barcelona shirt, and nothing else, which leaves the deal at a dead end, according to "Mundo Deportivo".

Everything now hinges on how far each party is willing to hold its ground. Barcelona want a striker before the window shuts, and if they can't get one, they may push the deal back to January while continuing to chase Álvarez.

Atlético, for their part, have warmed to the idea of selling their star. But they need a replacement fast, and this is where Arsenal can help. Viktor Gyökeres has offered himself to a number of clubs, Barcelona included, and could be an acceptable option for Diego Simeone.

The biggest obstacle to all of this is Álvarez himself. He has left England and does not want to go back, which is exactly why he has already rejected the Gunners' offer.

Atlético's new proposal, the move to Arsenal, has only deepened the striker's frustration with his club. The relationship between the two sides has grown more strained, according to the Catalan newspaper.

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