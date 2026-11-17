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Martín Zubimendi's future at Arsenal is now at risk of ending early, after his dream move to the Premier League turned into an experience that has not gone according to expectations, with his role diminishing in manager Mikel Arteta's plans and his appearances in matches limited.

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The Spanish midfielder had banked on Arsenal as the best move for his career. Now doubts are creeping in, and the door is open to a departure in search of more playing time and a chance to recover the status that made him one of Europe's most prominent midfielders.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Arsenal have set the fee at which they would let Zubimendi go. Spanish clubs, led by Atletico Madrid, are showing growing interest, while Chelsea are monitoring the situation.

Zubimendi's move to Arsenal was no ordinary career step. It was a calculated choice: he picked the English project over every other offer, deciding not to wait for Real Madrid, who failed to make up their minds on the deal in time.

His spell in London started well, and his early performances raised hopes he could nail down a place in Arteta's line-up. Then things gradually shifted. The second season has proved more complicated, with his role in the Spanish manager's plans shrinking.

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Zubimendi no longer enjoys the standing he'd hoped for when he joined. Competition in midfield is fierce, and several names sit ahead of him in Arteta's pecking order, among them Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Bruno Guimarães, Martin Ødegaard and Mikel Merino.

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For the first time, the former Real Sociedad man is thinking seriously about leaving Arsenal. He has realised that staying in London could cost him the minutes he needs to maintain his level and his international standing.

The report says he's open to every option and doesn't rule out a return to La Liga, provided he finds a project that gives him the confidence and the role he currently lacks.

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Atletico Madrid make their move, Chelsea watch on

Several European clubs have taken note, chief among them Atletico Madrid. They want to bring him back to Spanish football and hope to exploit his unhappiness at Arsenal.

Atletico aren't alone. Other Spanish clubs are keeping tabs on the midfielder, and Chelsea are following his future closely too, impressed by his technical quality and his ability to build play and control the tempo of matches.

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Xabi Alonso holds Zubimendi in particularly high regard, according to the Spanish newspaper. He worked with him during his time at the Real Sociedad academy and was one of the biggest admirers of his potential.

La Liga holds obvious appeal. Zubimendi knows the league well and proved he could deliver outstanding performances in the Real Sociedad shirt before his Premier League adventure began.

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Spain duty exposes Zubimendi's predicament

His struggles stretch beyond Arsenal to the Spain national team, where he faces intense competition for the holding midfield role. When fit, Rodri remains head coach Luis de la Fuente's first choice.

With the Manchester City star out injured during the most recent international break, Zubimendi started two matches. He took his chance, underlining his qualities and putting himself back in the spotlight on the European stage.

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Those appearances also raised fresh questions about his situation at Arsenal. He has the ability to play a bigger role, yet the competition at the London club is denying him the opportunity he's been waiting for.

AS believes his situation reflects how tough it is to break into a Spain squad blessed with an exceptional group of midfielders. The bigger problem, though, lies in London, where he isn't getting enough room to show what he can do.

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70 million euros stand between Zubimendi and an exit

Even if he wants a new challenge, leaving won't be easy. Arsenal have set a clear financial condition for letting him go.

The club's hierarchy want 70 million euros to part with Zubimendi. That figure shows how determined they are to protect the player's value and potential, despite his diminished role in the side in recent times.

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The Spanish newspaper believes he's worth that fee, given his technical qualities and what he achieved before moving to England. The question is whether the interested clubs are prepared to meet Arsenal's financial demands.

Zubimendi stands at a genuine crossroads. He can keep fighting for a starting place in Arteta's project, or end his English adventure and return to Spain in search of a bigger role, one that restores his confidence and secures his continued presence in the national team.