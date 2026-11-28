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Atlético Madrid claimed a hard-fought LaLiga victory on Saturday. Their flying start helped them hold on for a 3-2 win at Elche. Atlético sit on 34 points, between leaders Barcelona (36) and third-placed Real Madrid (33), although both rivals have a game in hand.

Atleti raced into a two-goal lead inside seven minutes. Alejandro Grimaldo converted a penalty before Lee Kang-in made it 2-0 after some excellent pressing.

A mistake by Spain international Marc Pubill brought Elche right back into the game. His backpass to Jan Oblak was far too short, leaving the goalkeeper helpless as Martim Neto seized on it and fired home.

Atlético struck again before half-time. They put together a superb move and, just as Álex Baena looked set to shoot, he held back and slipped the ball to the onrushing Julián Álvarez, who finished coolly.

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Buba Sangaré quickly brought Elche back within a goal after the break with a shot deflected by Dávid Hancko. A tense second half followed, but Elche lacked the quality to salvage a result. They sit 19th, though Valencia and Levante, currently safe in 17th and 16th respectively, are only one point ahead.