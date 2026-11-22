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Follow Atalanta-Inter live in the 12th round of Serie A

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Atalanta-Inter is the pick of the 12th round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. The two sides meet at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo at 20:45, with the title race and European qualification both in focus.

Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta had turned a corner before the break with a win over Monza, ending a run of just five points from eight rounds. They want to keep up their push for a top-seven place. After Cristian Chivu's Inter lost the derby, they bounced back emphatically at home to Como at San Siro in another direct encounter. With Roma and Lazio both winning, Inter must respond on the pitch. Atalanta sit seven points off a European place.



ATALANTA-INTER 0-0

SCORERS: -

GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS



11' CHANCE - Thuram brings down a long ball on the right and backheels it to the onrushing Dimarco. Pio Esposito gets between Kolasinac and Scalvini to meet his cross, rising to head just wide of the far post.



7' Zalewski picks up Pio Esposito's misplaced headed clearance, cuts inside from the right and shoots, but Martinez gets down to save his effort through the middle.



3' CHANCE - Mkhitaryan collects the ball in the box and draws the Atalanta defence towards him before finding Calhanoglu on the edge. Calhanoglu's powerful right-footed shot beats every Atalanta player except Kolasinac, who sticks out a foot to turn it behind for a corner at the last moment.



0' INJURY - Carnesecchi suffers a knee problem during the warm-up. Named in the starting line-up, the goalkeeper has to withdraw. Sportiello starts.



0' Kick-off is at 20:45 at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo



ALL THE INFORMATION, STATISTICS, FACTS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE



ATALANTA-INTER: MATCH DETAILS



Atalanta-Inter 0-0



Scorers: -



ATALANTA (4-2-3-1): Sportiello; Bellanova, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Zappacosta; Kessie, Ederson; Elmas, De Ketelaere, Zalewski; Krstovic.



Substitutes: Sonzogni, Sulemana, Pasalic, Scamacca, Samardzic, Rowe, Raspadori, Kristensen, Obric, Idele, Bernasconi, Gaetano.



Manager: Sarri



INTER (3-5-2): J. Martinez; Pavard, Bastoni, Carlos Augusto; Spence, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Pio Esposito.



Substitutes: Di Gennaro, Provedel, Stankovic, Stones, Sucic, Lautaro Martinez, Luis Henrique, Diouf, Jones, Akanji, Bisseck, Lavelli.



Manager: Chivu



Referee: Maresca



Booked: -



Sent off: -