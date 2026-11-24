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Marco Carnesecchi, the Atalanta goalkeeper, underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee today. The procedure was successful, and he will begin rehabilitation in the coming days. Carnesecchi had pulled out during the warm-up for Sunday evening's 4-4 draw with Inter. Scans then revealed an injury to the medial meniscus in his left knee.

Born in 2000, the goalkeeper had arthroscopic surgery this morning to clean up the meniscus. The operation went well, and he will begin rehabilitation in the coming days.

Atalanta issued the following statement: "This morning, Marco Carnesecchi underwent arthroscopic surgery to clean up the meniscus in his left knee. The operation was successful, and he will begin rehabilitation in the coming days".

Carnesecchi has made 16 appearances so far this season: 11 in Serie A and five in the Conference League league phase. He has conceded 24 goals, 20 in the league and four in the Conference League.

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His recovery is expected to take around a month, so Carnesecchi could return to action after the Christmas break (Udinese face Atalanta on 3 January).