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Spain's Juan Mata, the former Chelsea and Manchester United star, announced his retirement from professional football today, Wednesday 18 November 2026, at the age of 38, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning around 20 years in which he won the most prestigious titles possible at club and international level, chief among them the World Cup and the Champions League.

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Mata made the announcement in a short video filmed in the dressing room at Juventud Estadio in Oviedo, the club where he started playing organised football at the age of ten. The message was one of thanks, to football and to everyone who had shared the journey with him.

In his retirement message, the Spaniard insisted the game would stay part of his life: "Football will not leave my life. There are many ways to keep loving this game and to use it as a means of development. I can stop playing professionally, but I will never stop being a footballer."

His passion never faded, he added. Training and matches gave him the same joy whether he was at Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge and Mestalla or on the modest pitches where he started out, and that enjoyment was the main reason he kept going for so long.

From Valencia to the summit of Europe: a career packed with trophies

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Mata's road to stardom began at the Real Madrid academy. He then moved to Valencia, where he got his first taste of the Spanish top flight, proved his attacking and technical quality and won the Copa del Rey in 2008.

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The move to Chelsea in 2011 proved a major turning point. He became one of the Premier League's leading playmakers and helped the London club win the Champions League for the first time in their history in 2012, beating Bayern Munich on penalties.

More silverware followed at Stamford Bridge: the FA Cup in 2012 and the Europa League in 2013, as he established himself as a standout figure in a side that enjoyed successive European triumphs.

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In January 2014 he joined Manchester United, where he spent around eight and a half years. He made 285 appearances for the Red Devils and won four trophies, most notably the Europa League in 2017, alongside the FA Cup in 2016 and the League Cup and Community Shield in 2016.

England wasn't the end of the road. He went on to win the league title with Turkish side Galatasaray in 2022-2023 and the J.League with Japan's Vissel Kobe in 2023, before heading to Australia.

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World and European champion: a mark on Spain's national team history

Internationally, Mata belonged to Spain's golden generation, who dominated world football between 2008 and 2012. They won Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, then retained the European title in 2012.

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Mata played at the 2010 World Cup, where Spain won the trophy for the first time in their history. He was also in the squad for Euro 2012 and left his own mark on the final against Italy.

Spain won that final 4-0. Mata replaced Andrés Iniesta in the 87th minute and needed just one minute to score the fourth, latching on to a pass from Fernando Torres to join the list of players who have scored in the final of the continental tournament.

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He won 41 caps for Spain and scored 10 goals. He also won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2006 and the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2011, collecting international honours across the age groups.

That gives him a World Cup, a European Championship and two European youth titles, a haul that puts him among the players who lived through Spanish football's greatest achievements during its golden generation.

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An exceptional finale in Australia: the league's best player

His final stop was Australian club Melbourne Victory, who he joined in September 2025 after a short spell with Western Sydney Wanderers.

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Age didn't slow him down. At 38, the Spanish midfielder produced an outstanding 2025-2026 season, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists in 24 matches to become one of the competition's standout players.

The awards followed. Mata won the Johnny Warren Medal, given to the best player in the Australian league, as well as the award for best playmaker, and made the competition's team of the season after contributing directly to Melbourne Victory reaching the knockout stages. He ended his career at the top.

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Last September the club confirmed his playing days with them were over, but he hasn't gone far. Mata became one of Melbourne Victory's shareholders and took charge of the club's football committee, staying involved in the game in an executive role.

The club said it would draw on his footballing experience in the next phase, with Mata moving from the pitch to helping shape the future of the organisation.

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More than 700 matches: the numbers that sum up Juan Mata's career

Across 20 professional seasons, Mata passed 700 official matches, scoring 158 goals and providing 175 assists. Those figures show the scale of his attacking influence and his knack for creating chances as well as taking them.

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His impact went beyond the pitch. He was one of the founders of the "Common Goal" initiative, which calls on footballers and others working in sport to donate a percentage of their income to social and humanitarian projects around the world. He's currently vice-chairman of its board.

Mata has also been associated with other investment and sporting projects, including American club San Diego, reflecting his interest in developing football beyond professional competition.

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His retirement closes the playing career of one of Spain's 2010 World Cup winners. He leaves with the World Cup, the European Championship, the Champions League and two Europa League titles, plus successful spells in England, Spain, Turkey, Japan and Australia.