The end of Nicolas Jackson's loan spell forced those in charge at Säbener Straße to act. As Eberl revealed on the sidelines of the 4-1 DFB Cup win at VfL Osnabrück, Jamal Musiala's health problems were not the main issue. "We lost Nicolas Jackson, the loan spell came to an end. So it was clear to us that we wanted to bring in someone in attack, regardless of Jamal. That had been the plan," said Eberl.

Bayern Munich initially turned to Gordon in their search for reinforcements. "We first tried for Anthony Gordon. At some point it became too expensive for us," the 52-year-old revealed. The Englishman then chose an €80 million move from Newcastle United to Barcelona, forcing the record champions to rethink.

They then switched their focus to Ismael Saibari, who made his first start against Osnabrück. Above all, Bayern were impressed by the Morocco international's versatility.

Reflecting on the club's thinking, Eberl explained: "Then with Ismael we had a top candidate, where we said he is a little different from Gordon. Not only for the flanks, but he can play in four positions up front. Then we had the feeling that it could be a really good fit."

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Harry Kane contract extension: what Max Eberl says

Timing also played an important part in the transfer poker. Bayern wrapped up the deal for the Moroccan before his appearances at the World Cup, a point Eberl was keen to stress: "We are very, very happy that it was already done before the Brazil game." Saibari then underlined his value in that World Cup group match against the Selecao by scoring.

Elsewhere, the sporting director also addressed the sought-after contract extension with Harry Kane. The England international striker has not yet signed his new deal, but Eberl sounded confident.

"Just as matches first have to be played, talks first have to be held," said Eberl. The negotiating positions of both parties were close to one another: "Both want it, and then it will work. I am confident."